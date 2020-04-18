Zacks: Analysts Expect CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.48 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) will post sales of $36.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.85 million. CNB Financial posted sales of $33.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year sales of $157.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $156.21 million to $157.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $178.65 million, with estimates ranging from $175.40 million to $181.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCNE shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, Director Francis X. Straub III purchased 5,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $100,607.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,942.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in CNB Financial by 13,803.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

CCNE stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

