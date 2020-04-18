Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $74.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Kemper alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KMPR. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kemper from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kemper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.43. Kemper has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $91.97.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $865,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,958,000. Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 106,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,047,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,212,000 after acquiring an additional 614,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,929,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.