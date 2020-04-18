$65.18 Million in Sales Expected for Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) will report $65.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Talend’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.40 million. Talend posted sales of $57.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year sales of $273.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $270.23 million to $277.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $307.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.79% and a negative return on equity of 157.09%.

TLND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Talend from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Talend from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $51,074.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Talend by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Talend by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Talend during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Talend by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Talend by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

TLND stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. Talend has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

