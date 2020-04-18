Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the provision of mining and mineral exploration. It focuses on gold assets primarily in Macassa Mine Complex, the Taylor Mine located in northeastern Ontario and the Fosterville Gold Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KL. CIBC upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating to an “outperform spec under weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $412.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.47 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 40.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.