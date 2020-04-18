Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Sunoco LP Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sunoco in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunoco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sunoco from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Sunoco stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.29. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 145.37%.

In related news, CFO Thomas R. Miller purchased 5,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Kim purchased 11,555 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $204,061.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,179.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,505 shares of company stock valued at $491,861.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Sunoco by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

