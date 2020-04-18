Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMAG)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 142.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. The business had revenue of $89.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.32 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMAG. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of AMAG stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $243.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 266.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 26,654 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 727,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 213,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,714,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,031,000 after buying an additional 197,535 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $116,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $816,480 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

