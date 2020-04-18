Silver Standard Resources Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (TSE:SSO)

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (TSE:SSO) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silver Standard Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Silver Standard Resources (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$234.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$234.71 million.

