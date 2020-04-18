Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst V. Bagri now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.31.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$41.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$33.06 and a 12 month high of C$57.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.87. The company has a market cap of $81.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.39 billion.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

