Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issued By B. Riley

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report released on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMH. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 85.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,036,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,791,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,750,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,099 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,980,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,149,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 5,385 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $94,614.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 583,230 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $16,324,607.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,400,396 shares of company stock worth $39,272,298. Insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

