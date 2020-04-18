Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Lowered by Analyst

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Tristate Capital in a report issued on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tristate Capital’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.51 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.09%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tristate Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Tristate Capital stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $292.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09. Tristate Capital has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other news, CEO James F. Getz bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.22 per share, with a total value of $273,300.00. Also, Director David L. Bonvenuto bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $30,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,421 shares in the company, valued at $352,251.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,764 shares of company stock worth $490,056 over the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 67,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Tristate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Tristate Capital by 331.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tristate Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,844,000 after buying an additional 19,725 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.