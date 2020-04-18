Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 3.33

News stories about Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) have been trending very positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Verizon Communications earned a media sentiment score of 3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the cell phone carrier an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.71. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $235.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

