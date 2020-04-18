Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Axcelis Technologies Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.13 million, a P/E ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John E. Aldeborgh sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $313,497.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,123,063.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,436 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

