Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vapotherm Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VAPO)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Vapotherm in a report issued on Monday, April 13th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.64). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Vapotherm’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.44) EPS.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 106.14% and a negative return on equity of 107.92%.

VAPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of -2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vapotherm by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the first quarter worth about $43,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Vapotherm by 394.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Vapotherm by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

