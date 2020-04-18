BMO UK/PAR 0.001 (LON:BHI) Receiving Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about BMO UK/PAR 0.001 (LON:BHI) has trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BMO UK/PAR 0.001 earned a coverage optimism score of -4.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of BHI opened at GBX 72 ($0.95) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 91.23. BMO UK/PAR 0.001 has a one year low of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 105.39 ($1.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from BMO UK/PAR 0.001’s previous dividend of $1.29. BMO UK/PAR 0.001’s payout ratio is 2.78%.

