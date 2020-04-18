$4.74 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to report sales of $4.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.50 million. DURECT reported sales of $4.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $24.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.52 million to $31.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $30.61 million, with estimates ranging from $27.48 million to $33.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 69.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DRRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

In other DURECT news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $131,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in DURECT by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,655,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 122,741 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in DURECT by 173.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 328,345 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in DURECT by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 410,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 97,025 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DURECT by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 42,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in DURECT in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

DRRX stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.85 million, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 2.12. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

