Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for ANGI Homeservices Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ANGI Homeservices in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Wedbush also issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ANGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.58 and a beta of 1.81. ANGI Homeservices has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $18.62.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $83,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 401,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,988.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 393,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,705.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,474 shares of company stock worth $172,497. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 19.1% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 31,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 507,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.