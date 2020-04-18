Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:NEED) Trading Up 4.4%

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:NEED) were up 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.18 and last traded at $25.01, approximately 33,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 23,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for ANGI Homeservices Inc Cut by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for ANGI Homeservices Inc Cut by Analyst
Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 4.4%
Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 4.4%
Orbital Trading Up 19.4%
Orbital Trading Up 19.4%
HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Shares Up 5.1%
HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Shares Up 5.1%
PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR Shares Up 6.5%
PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR Shares Up 6.5%
PTB Group Shares Down 100%
PTB Group Shares Down 100%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report