Orbital (ASX:OEC) Trading Up 19.4%

Orbital Co. Ltd. (ASX:OEC)’s stock price was up 19.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.68 ($0.48) and last traded at A$0.65 ($0.46), approximately 497,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.54 ($0.38).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 million and a P/E ratio of -11.32.

About Orbital (ASX:OEC)

Orbital Corporation Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) propulsion systems and flight critical components in Australia and the United States. It operates through Program Delivery (PD) and Advanced Product Development (APD) segments. It also focuses on the manufacture, assembly, and delivery of engines and propulsion systems for unmanned aerial vehicles.

