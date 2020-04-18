HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Shares Up 5.1%

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) shot up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.05 and last traded at $33.05, 228 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.75.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

