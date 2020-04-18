PTB Group (ASX:PTB) Shares Down 100%

PTB Group Ltd. (ASX:PTB) dropped 100% on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.47 ($0.33) and last traded at A$0.48 ($0.34), approximately 68,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$85,720.00 ($60,794.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.71.

In other PTB Group news, insider Andrew Kemp 626,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th.

PTB Group Limited engages in aviation business in Australia/PNG/New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Europe. It operates through four segments: PTB, PT USA, PT Leasing, and IAP. The company repairs, overhauls, sells, hires, rents, and leases Pratt & Whitney PT6A and Honeywell TPE331 turbine engines; maintains related engines under contract; and trades in aircraft, jet aircraft engines, airframes, and related parts.

