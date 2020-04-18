PTB Group (ASX:PTB) Shares Down 100%

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

PTB Group Ltd. (ASX:PTB) dropped 100% on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.47 ($0.33) and last traded at A$0.48 ($0.34), approximately 68,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$85,720.00 ($60,794.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.71.

In other PTB Group news, insider Andrew Kemp 626,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th.

About PTB Group (ASX:PTB)

PTB Group Limited engages in aviation business in Australia/PNG/New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Europe. It operates through four segments: PTB, PT USA, PT Leasing, and IAP. The company repairs, overhauls, sells, hires, rents, and leases Pratt & Whitney PT6A and Honeywell TPE331 turbine engines; maintains related engines under contract; and trades in aircraft, jet aircraft engines, airframes, and related parts.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for PTB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for ANGI Homeservices Inc Cut by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for ANGI Homeservices Inc Cut by Analyst
Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 4.4%
Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 4.4%
Orbital Trading Up 19.4%
Orbital Trading Up 19.4%
HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Shares Up 5.1%
HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Shares Up 5.1%
PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR Shares Up 6.5%
PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR Shares Up 6.5%
PTB Group Shares Down 100%
PTB Group Shares Down 100%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report