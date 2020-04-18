Glenveagh Properties (LON:GLV) Trading 4% Higher

Glenveagh Properties PLC (LON:GLV)’s stock price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01), 131,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.51 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and a P/E ratio of 20.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Glenveagh Properties Company Profile (LON:GLV)

Glenveagh Properties PLC builds and sells houses and apartments in the Greater Dublin Area, Ireland. It also offers construction and asset advisory services. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

