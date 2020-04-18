Voltabox (ETR:VBX) Trading 1% Higher

Voltabox AG (ETR:VBX)’s share price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €4.59 ($5.34) and last traded at €4.25 ($4.94), 17,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €4.21 ($4.90).

The stock has a market cap of $67.26 million and a P/E ratio of -7.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12.

Voltabox Company Profile (ETR:VBX)

Voltabox AG develops, manufactures, and sells battery systems for e-mobility in industrial applications in Germany, European Union, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Voltapower, Voltaforce, and Voltamotion. The Voltapower segment offers battery systems for use in forklifts, mining vehicles, electric buses for public transport, and automated guided vehicles.

