Terrascend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Terrascend Corp (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)’s stock price rose 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.78, approximately 36,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 67,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43.

About Terrascend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

TerrAscend Corp., a biopharmaceutical and wellness company, engages in the cultivation, development, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. The company offers its cannabis products under the Kn├╝ba Naturals brand. It also provides education and support programs to physicians and patients through health care professionals.

