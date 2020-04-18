Terrascend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Terrascend Corp (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)’s stock price rose 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.78, approximately 36,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 67,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43.

About Terrascend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

TerrAscend Corp., a biopharmaceutical and wellness company, engages in the cultivation, development, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. The company offers its cannabis products under the Knüba Naturals brand. It also provides education and support programs to physicians and patients through health care professionals.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Terrascend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terrascend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for ANGI Homeservices Inc Cut by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for ANGI Homeservices Inc Cut by Analyst
Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 4.4%
Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 4.4%
Orbital Trading Up 19.4%
Orbital Trading Up 19.4%
HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Shares Up 5.1%
HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Shares Up 5.1%
PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR Shares Up 6.5%
PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR Shares Up 6.5%
PTB Group Shares Down 100%
PTB Group Shares Down 100%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report