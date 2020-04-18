Terrascend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Terrascend Corp (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)’s stock price rose 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.78, approximately 36,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 67,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43.

About Terrascend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

TerrAscend Corp., a biopharmaceutical and wellness company, engages in the cultivation, development, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. The company offers its cannabis products under the Knüba Naturals brand. It also provides education and support programs to physicians and patients through health care professionals.

