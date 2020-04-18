Canopy Rivers (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Shares Up 2%

Canopy Rivers Inc (OTCMKTS:CNPOF)’s stock price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58, 57,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 105,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95.

About Canopy Rivers (OTCMKTS:CNPOF)

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

