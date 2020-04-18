GoldMoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Shares Down 4.6%

GoldMoney Inc (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.84, 51,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 43,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52.

GoldMoney Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)

Goldmoney Inc operates a gold based financial network that enables clients to use vaulted gold as money. It operates a platform to buy, transfer, earn, and sell physical allocated gold. The company also provides precious metals custody and wealth services, trading and execution, card services, tax free retirement accounts, and independent research to high net worth individual investors and institutions; and deals in the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers, as well as operates a gold and platinum jewelry online shop.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.