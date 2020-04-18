Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Shares Up 4.8%

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104.20 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.30), 20,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.24).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Springfield Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.54. The stock has a market cap of $94.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 99.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 123.86.

Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 5.28 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Springfield Properties PLC will post 1589.9999245 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Springfield Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

In other Springfield Properties news, insider Innes Smith sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £362,500 ($476,848.20).

About Springfield Properties (LON:SPR)

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, Glassgreen Hire Limited, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Elgin, the United Kingdom.

