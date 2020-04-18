Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) Shares Up 6.4%

Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.16, 251,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 79% from the average session volume of 140,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,684 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 11.27% of Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

