Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) Shares Up 6.4%

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.16, 251,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 79% from the average session volume of 140,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,684 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 11.27% of Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

See Also: What is systematic risk?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for ANGI Homeservices Inc Cut by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for ANGI Homeservices Inc Cut by Analyst
Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 4.4%
Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 4.4%
Orbital Trading Up 19.4%
Orbital Trading Up 19.4%
HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Shares Up 5.1%
HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Shares Up 5.1%
PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR Shares Up 6.5%
PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR Shares Up 6.5%
PTB Group Shares Down 100%
PTB Group Shares Down 100%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report