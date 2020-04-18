Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Reeds, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) rose 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40, approximately 529,195 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 237,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Reeds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Reeds alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $19.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Reeds had a negative net margin of 47.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.97%. The business had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Reeds, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reeds (NASDAQ:REED)

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Reeds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reeds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.