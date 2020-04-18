First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Trading Up 3.5%

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) were up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.56 and last traded at $19.56, approximately 7,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 24,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for ANGI Homeservices Inc Cut by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for ANGI Homeservices Inc Cut by Analyst
Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 4.4%
Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 4.4%
Orbital Trading Up 19.4%
Orbital Trading Up 19.4%
HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Shares Up 5.1%
HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Shares Up 5.1%
PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR Shares Up 6.5%
PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR Shares Up 6.5%
PTB Group Shares Down 100%
PTB Group Shares Down 100%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report