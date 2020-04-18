First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) were up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.56 and last traded at $19.56, approximately 7,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 24,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

