KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL) Trading 1% Higher

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL)’s share price traded up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.62 and last traded at $24.62, 4 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09.

