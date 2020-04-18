Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs (NYSEARCA:FEUL) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs (NYSEARCA:FEUL) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.44 and last traded at $58.44, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.91.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs (NYSEARCA:FEUL) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.48% of Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

