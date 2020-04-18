Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.08 and last traded at $25.08, approximately 1,700 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 4.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

