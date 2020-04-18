Fura Gems (CVE:FURA) Shares Up 5%

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fura Gems Inc (CVE:FURA) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 12,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 167,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57.

Fura Gems Company Profile (CVE:FURA)

Fura Gems Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of properties. It has interests in emerald concession located in the Boyacá District in Colombia; ruby license in the Montepuez district of Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique; and Coscuez emerald license in San Pablo de Borbur, Boyacá District of Colombia.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fura Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fura Gems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for ANGI Homeservices Inc Cut by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for ANGI Homeservices Inc Cut by Analyst
Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 4.4%
Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 4.4%
Orbital Trading Up 19.4%
Orbital Trading Up 19.4%
HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Shares Up 5.1%
HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Shares Up 5.1%
PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR Shares Up 6.5%
PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR Shares Up 6.5%
PTB Group Shares Down 100%
PTB Group Shares Down 100%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report