Fura Gems (CVE:FURA) Shares Up 5%

Fura Gems Inc (CVE:FURA) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 12,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 167,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57.

Fura Gems Company Profile (CVE:FURA)

Fura Gems Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of properties. It has interests in emerald concession located in the Boyacá District in Colombia; ruby license in the Montepuez district of Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique; and Coscuez emerald license in San Pablo de Borbur, Boyacá District of Colombia.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Fura Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fura Gems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.