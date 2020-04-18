O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) Shares Up 1%

O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) shares shot up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.40 and last traded at $28.18, 116,444 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 79% from the average session volume of 65,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.82.

