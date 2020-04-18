First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU) Trading 5.6% Higher

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.88, 6,300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 8,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $531,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,797,000.

