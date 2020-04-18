DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Trading Down 1.6%

DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.69 and last traded at $16.69, 656 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

