ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) Trading Up 3%

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP)’s stock price was up 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$4.13 ($2.93) and last traded at A$4.12 ($2.92), approximately 215,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.00 ($2.84).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is A$5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.58, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $806.57 million and a P/E ratio of 19.43.

About ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP)

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) is the owner of Australia's largest portfolio of freehold pub properties. Established in November 2003, ALE owns a portfolio of around 86 pub properties across the five mainland states of Australia. All of the properties are leased to Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group Limited (ALH) for an average initial term of around a further 13 years.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ALE Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALE Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.