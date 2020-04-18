MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Trading Down 1.1%

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $59.74 and last traded at $60.42, approximately 4,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 7,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.12.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.68.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for ANGI Homeservices Inc Cut by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for ANGI Homeservices Inc Cut by Analyst
Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 4.4%
Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 4.4%
Orbital Trading Up 19.4%
Orbital Trading Up 19.4%
HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Shares Up 5.1%
HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Shares Up 5.1%
PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR Shares Up 6.5%
PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR Shares Up 6.5%
PTB Group Shares Down 100%
PTB Group Shares Down 100%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report