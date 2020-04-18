MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Trading Down 1.1%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $59.74 and last traded at $60.42, approximately 4,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 7,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.12.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.68.

