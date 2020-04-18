Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AFIF) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AFIF) dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.80, approximately 714,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 422% from the average daily volume of 136,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

