Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $105.56 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $105,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $298.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.40 and a 200 day moving average of $267.37. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.91.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

