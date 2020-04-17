Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,900 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $26,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,887 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Starbucks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,676 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 23,164 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

