Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $298.43 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The company has a market cap of $256.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.91.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

