Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,243 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,875,052,000 after buying an additional 616,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,389,044,000 after buying an additional 978,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after buying an additional 1,328,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,167,251,000 after buying an additional 330,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,463,224,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $96.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $96.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

