Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,296,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $50,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

CSCO stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $176.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

