Country Club Trust Company n.a. Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,775 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.69.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.