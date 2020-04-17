Alpha Windward LLC Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alpha Windward LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,620 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.51. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.69.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.