Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $152.27 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 2.9% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $152,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.95.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,838 shares of company stock worth $17,329,246. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $176.25 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.71 and its 200-day moving average is $193.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $504.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

