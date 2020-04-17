Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $53.33 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,482.74.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,257.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,201.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1,313.81. The firm has a market cap of $864.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.