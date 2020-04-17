FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Amgen, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $15.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMGN. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.80.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $230.90 on Thursday. Amgen has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

