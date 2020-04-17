Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 489,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after buying an additional 22,622 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 404,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 512,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,940,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $217.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.02.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

